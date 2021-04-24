- EVENTS
Covid-19 in India: 'Heartbroken' Ashwin promises to help anyone within his capacity
Ashwin said it is heartbreaking to see people's sufferings in the wake of a deadly second wave that has ravaged the country
Saddened by the death and destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday said he would do whatever he could in his capacity to help those battling the unprecedented crisis.
Ashwin said it is heartbreaking to see people's sufferings in the wake of a deadly second wave that has ravaged the country.
Heart breaking to see what’s happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe.— Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) April 23, 2021
"Heart breaking to see what's happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe," Ashwin tweeted.
The 34-year-old cricketer, one of the country's all-time greatest spinners, is currently representing his franchise Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, which is being held in a bio-secure bubbles.
I know there will be people who will retort with a tweet about my position of privilege. I would like to reiterate that this is a virus that spares no one and I am in this fight with all of you. Let me know if I can help and i promise to help anyone that is within my capacity— Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) April 23, 2021
Ashwin reminded that the virus does not spare anyone.
In another post, he wrote, "I know there will be people who will retort with a tweet about my position of privilege. I would like to reiterate that this is a virus that spares no one and I am in this fight with all of you. Let me know if I can help and i promise to help anyone that is within my capacity."
