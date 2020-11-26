Covid-19: 6 Pakistani cricketers test positive for coronavirus in New Zealand
The members have been moved from managed isolation into quarantine.
Six members of the Pakistan cricket squad in New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been moved from managed isolation into quarantine.
Two of the cases are deemed historical and four are new but all six players will move to the quarantine arm of their isolation facility.
The Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation will be withheld until an investigation has been completed. All players were tested four times before their departure from Lahore to New Zealand and were negative on each occasion.
New Zealand Cricket said while the positive cases were disappointing, their early discovery showed New Zealand government protocols around touring teams are working.
“Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. “We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements.
“NZC considers public health and safety to be paramount in the hosting of international teams and is supportive of the Ministry of Health and government position.”
The West Indies squad, which will begin a three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand on Friday, was also found to have breached protocols while in managed isolation earlier this month. Close circuit television footage showed players mixing in hotel corridors and sharing food, beaching the requirements of their internal bubbles.
The West Indies team was forced to cease training after the breaches were discovered.
Pakistan will play three Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand, beginning on Dec. 18, and two test matches the first of which starts on Dec. 26.
-
Cricket
6 Pakistani cricketers test positive for Covid in ...
The members have been moved from managed isolation into quarantine. READ MORE
-
Football
Football world mourns: Tributes pour in for...
Tributes are pouring in from around the world of football after the... READ MORE
-
Football
Bayern Munich, Manchester City win to reach...
Six-time European champions Liverpool are not yet sure of progressing ... READ MORE
-
Football
Diego Maradona in his own words and those of...
The colourful Argentinian football legend, who died on Wednesday,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews