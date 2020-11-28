Coronavirus: Seventh Pakistan cricket team member tests positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand
Six of the 53 members of the group had tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in New Zealand.
One more member of the Pakistan cricket team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday, taking the tally of infections within the touring party to seven.
Six of the 53 members of the group had tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in New Zealand, while there was also evidence there had been breaches of bio-security rules.
Pakistan team and Pakistan Shaheens reach Christchurch #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/fJxopiEHi0— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2020
“One additional member of the Pakistan squad has today tested positive during routine testing. The remainder of the results from the squad’s Day 3 swab testing - apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative,” the ministry said.
The team had initially been given an exemption to train together in managed isolation but that had been temporarily revoked and will remain on hold pending consideration by health officials, which is expected to take until next week, the ministry added.
Pakistan are due to play three Twenty20 internationals and two tests from Dec. 18, while a Pakistan ‘A’ tour will also be held concurrently.
-
Cricket
7th Pakistan cricket team member tests positive...
Six of the 53 members of the group had tested positive for the novel... READ MORE
-
Football
Fast cars and a floating 'tank': Inside...
Much like during the football idol’s life, the inheritance... READ MORE
-
Sports
Hamilton fastest in Bahrain GP practice, Albon...
Hamilton stormed around the 5.4-km Sakhir desert track in one minute, ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Diego Maradona: Argentine prosecutors probe...
Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews