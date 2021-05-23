- EVENTS
Channel 2 Group, FAN to launch sport and business radio station
The Channel 2 Group Corporation and Fun Asia Network (FAN) have joined hands to launch TALK 100.3 – the UAE’s only South Asian sport and business radio station. The new radio station will serve the South Asian and international community by offering sports and business enthusiasts a platform where they can enjoy the latest sports and business coverage.
The station will be launched on June 13 in the UAE with the live coverage of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.
The Channel 2 Group Corporation holds multiple audio rights including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC T20 World Cup.
As part of the joint venture, FAN will develop content in association with the Channel 2 Group
Corporation, utilising content from sport fixtures. The station will also offer live shows, syndicated programmes, popular podcasts as well as the exclusive broadcast rights to many of the world’s biggest cricket events.
Ajay Sethi, Chairman and MD of the Channel 2 Group Corporation, said: “I am delighted to partner with Fun Asia in developing the first talk and sport radio station in the UAE, speaking directly to South Asian audience. Fun Asia represents media broadcasting at the highest level. I am very grateful to all my friends from cricket fraternity for their support in this new venture.”
Meanwhile, some legendary cricketers also congratulated Sethi on the new project.
“It's a tremendous honour and pleasure to congratulate Mr. Ajay Sethi on this huge and exciting project. Mr. Sethi is a man of vision. That is why he is launching the first sports station, TALK 100.3, in the Middle East which I'm sure will be a resounding success,” said Clive Lloyd, the former West Indies captain.
And Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian captain, said: “It’s terrific to know that Channel 2, with whom I have an old association, is launching the first sports FM station in the Middle East. The sports fanatics will get to know what’s happening in the sporting world. My very best wishes to TALK 100.3, Go on guys, get more than a triple hundred.”
Kapil Dev, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain, also praised Sethi’s vision.
"It’s wonderful to see Ajay's hard work and vision come to life, Good luck with the new sports channel TALK 100.3, May you remain "not out” even after 100. As always you are ahead of your time with your contribution to the sports business,” he said.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed doing commentary stints during ICC World Cup with Channel 2. I look forward to being in the TALK 100.3 studio soon! Once again, good luck and all the best with your new venture.”
