Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka series with calf-injury tear

IANS/London
Filed on June 25, 2021
England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium. — AFP

Buttler had felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the game


England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the remainder of England's T20I and ODIs against Sri Lanka after he suffered a right-calf injury in the home team's first T20I win at Cardiff on June 23.

Buttler, who scored an unbeaten 68 to guide England to an eight-wicket win, underwent an MRI scan in Cardiff on Thursday morning, which revealed a small tear.

Buttler had felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the game. He returned home on Friday to commence his rehabilitation programme.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has joined the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Buttler, 30, did not play in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday, which the hosts won by five wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Buttler was in the news recently after he said that travelling to Australia for the Ashes without families would be tough for the players.




