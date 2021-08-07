Bumrah picks five after Root ton, India need 209 to win

The visitors have never managed to chase 200 runs in England in the fourth innings

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets for 64 runs as India bowled out England for 303 in the second innings on the fourth day of the first Test here at the Trent Bridge on Saturday. India need 209 runs to win.

England's innings revolved around skipper Joe root, who scored 109 off 172 balls with 14 boundaries for his 21st Test century. With him at the crease, it looked like England would manage to set a target in excess of 250 but Bumrah dismissed him after tea as the seventh man. A few lusty blows from Ollie Robinson (15) and Sam Curran (32) took England's lead to beyond 200.

The 30-year-old Root was the lone ranger for England even as other batsmen squandered starts. In fact, the next best individual score was Curran's.

England, who resumed on 25/0, lost two early wickets, i.e. before they could reach fifty.

Opener Rory Burns was dismissed for 18, caught behind off Mohammed Siraj while No. 3 batsman Zak Crawley was removed by Jasprit Bumrah for six.

However, Root played his shots, hitting 14 boundaries in his entire innings and shared an 89-run partnership with Dominic Sibley (28 off 133 balls). He then added 42 for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow (30) and a further 34 with Daniel Lawrence (25) for the fifth wicket.

However, India kept chipping in with wickets to ensure that England don't run away with the match.

Brief scores (Day 4, End of England innings)

England 183 & 303 all out in 85.5 overs (J Root 109, S Curran 32, J Bairstow 30, J Bumrah 5/64, M Siraj 2/84, S Thakur 2/37) vs India 278.