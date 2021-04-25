- EVENTS
Big-scoring Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test ends in stalemate
Sri Lanka skipper Karunaratne was named man of the match for completing the tenth highest Test score (244) by a Sri Lankan
’s career-best 244 innings could not stop the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ending in a draw Sunday, as heavy rain curtailed the final session.
After Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 648 for eight at lunch on the final day, Bangladesh, who made 541 for seven in their first innings, reached 100 for two, with Tamim Iqbal on 70, in their follow-up when play was called off in Pallekele.
He batted for 698 minutes, faced 437 deliveries and put on 345 for the fourth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva.
Their stand — a record partnership in matches between the two countries — ended early in the final morning when De Silva chopped a ball onto his stumps.
“I enjoyed the partnership with him,” said Karunaratne. “We wanted to declare on day five once we had got a decent lead, but if we hadn’t wanted to do that, I could have batted all day today.”
After a wicketless day four, Bangladesh picked up five wickets on the final morning with Taskin Ahmed accounting for both overnight batsmen. He finished with three for 112.
Tamim, who hit 90 in the first innings, went on the attack in Bangladesh’s second innings even though the match was of little interest.
He brought up his half-century — from 52 runs scored at that stage — with a fierce cover drive after Vishwa Fernando overpitched.
Tamim faced just 56 balls for his 30th Test half-century. The left-hander was particularly harsh on the part-time spinner De Silva, whom he hit for three sixes.
Scoreboard
Bangladesh
First innings: 541-7 declared (Tamim Iqbal 90, Najmul Shanto 163, Mominul Haque 127; V. Fernando 4-96)
Second innings
Tamim Iqbal not out 74
Saif Hassan c Dickwella b Lakmal 1
Najmul Shanto b Lakmal 0
Mominul Haque (c) not out 23
Extras: (nb2) 2
Total: (2 wkts, 33 overs) 100
Fall of wickets: 21-1 (Saif Hassan, 4.1), 27-2 (Najmul Shanto, 6.3)
Bowling: Lakmal 8 2 21 2, V. Fernando 5 2 18 0, de Silva 11 1 46 0, Hasaranga 9 0 15 0
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 512-3)
D. Karunaratne c Shanto b Taskin 244
L. Thirimanne lbw b M. Hasan 58
O. Fernando c Liton b Ahmed 20
A. Mathews b Islam 25
D. de Silva b Taskin 166
P. Nissanka c Liton b Ebadot 12
N. Dickwella run out 31
W. Hasaranga b Taijul 43
S. Lakmal not out 22
V. Fernando not out 0
Extras: (b4, lb10, w10, nb3) 27
Total: (eight wickets dec - 179 overs) 648
Did not bat: L. Kumara
Fall of wickets: 114-1 (Thirimanne), 157-2 (Oshada Fernando, 53.3), 190-3 (Angelo Mathews, 62.3), 535-4 (de Silva, 153.4) 544-5 (Karunaratne, 155.4) 553-6 (Nissanka, 159.4), 585-7 (Dickwella, 166.5), 647-8 (Hasaranga, 177.3)
Bowling: Abu Jayed 19-2-76-0 (nb 1) (w 1), Taskin Ahmed 30-6-112-3 (w 1), Ebadot Hossain 21-1-99-1 (nb 2) (w 7), Mehidy Hasan 58-6-160-1 (w 1), Taijul Islam 45-9-163-2, Mominul Haque 4-0-19-0, Saif Hassan 2-0-5-0
Result: Draw
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
