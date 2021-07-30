Ben Stokes takes indefinite break from all forms of cricket
Stokes has now withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India
England all-rounder Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket with immediate effect to "prioritise his mental well-being", the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.
Stokes has now withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week.
