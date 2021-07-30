Cricket
Ben Stokes takes indefinite break from all forms of cricket

AFP/London
Filed on July 30, 2021
England star Ben Stokes. (AFP file)

Stokes has now withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India


England all-rounder Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket with immediate effect to "prioritise his mental well-being", the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Stokes has now withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week.




