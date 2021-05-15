- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
BCCI's WTC plan: 3 Covid-19 tests at home before players assemble in Mumbai on May 19
Arrangements have been made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of the roadmap drawn said arrangements have been made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.
“The players will be undergoing three RT-PCR tests at their homes, and once they return negative tests, they will be assembling in Mumbai on May 19. Everyone in the contingent will be undergoing 14-day quarantine in India before they leave for the UK on June 2,” said the source.
Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and they are likely to take the second jab in the UK itself.
Earlier, speaking about the vaccination of the players, a BCCI official had said: “The Indian government has opened vaccination for every person above 18 so the players can take their first dose. But the second dose is the question here and while the BCCI is looking at working closely with England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure players can get a second dose in the UK, if that is not approved by the UK government, we will have the vaccine taken from India for the second dose. Let’s see how that works out in the coming days.”
The BCCI named a 20-member squad (two subject to fitness clearance) which will also have four standby players. Of the four standby players, three are fast bowlers -- Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla. Prasidh tested COVID-19 positive the day after the squad was announced but he is expected to be fit in time for the departure.
India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance)
-
Tennis
Djokovic, Tsitsipas made to wait in rain-hit Rome
The match was first halted for 3 hours 30 minutes with the fifth seed ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Covid-19 vaccine a big factor in making Tokyo...
Coe says athletes are in a different frame of mind heading into the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ousted coach makes serious allegations against...
Raman's major achievements included a runners-up finish for the side... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan, South Africa, Australia to tour West...
Pakistan play five T20s in Barbados and Guyana and two Tests in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued
The move is to ensure compliance with all standards and regulations... READ MORE
-
News
Video: UAE citizens get surprise call from Crown...
This is not the first time the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has personally... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 11 dead after van plunges into canal in ...
The victims comprise seven children, three women and a man, who... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Grocery app distributes Eidi to customers
Anyone who registers on the app will have Dh25 credited right away... READ MORE