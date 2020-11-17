BCCI names MPL Sports as India’s new kit sponsor until 2023
The agreement will run from this November to December 2023
Mobile Premier League’s sports merchandise brand MPL Sports will be the new sponsor of kit for the Indian cricket team under a three-year deal until 2023, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.
The agreement will run from this November to December 2023, replacing sportswear giant Nike whose five-year extension signed in 2016 ended this year.
Under the partnership, MPL Sports will provide kits for the men’s, women’s and Under-19 Indian teams and it will also be allowed to sell licensed Team India merchandise.
“We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.
The association will begin this month with India’s tour of Australia, where they are set to play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 matches and four tests.
MPL, a mobile e-sports platform, is the second fantasy league company to come on board with the BCCI after Dream 11 were chosen as the main sponsor of the Indian Premier League for its recently concluded 2020 edition.
-
Cricket
BCCI names MPL Sports as India’s new kit...
The agreement will run from this November to December 2023 READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh cricket star Shakib threatened over...
Shakib spoke hours after a man made personal threats against him on a ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
CSK should not retain Dhoni if there’s a...
CSK can save some money and the side can make a good team from scratch READ MORE
-
Cricket
Committed to hosting day-night Test between Ind-...
Cricket Australia also confirmed that none of the players in Adelaide ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer Covid...
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews