Bangladesh seal first T20 victory over New Zealand

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Twenty20 internationals, skittling out the Kiwis for 60 in the first match on Wednesday.

Shakib Al Hasan made 25 as Bangladesh chased down their target in 15 overs to win by seven wickets and lead the five-match series 1-0 in Dhaka.

But it was the bowlers who set up victory with Mustafizur Rahman taking three to dismiss New Zealand for their joint-lowest T20 total — the same score against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Chattogram — in 16.5 overs.

Skipper Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls scored 18 each while the rest of the batters failed to get into double digits.

Spinners Nasum Ahmed, Shakib and pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin took two wickets each.

Bangladesh, who bowled out Australia for 62 last month to seal the T20 series 4-1 in Dhaka, took down New Zealand for the lowest ever total against them.

In reply, Bangladesh lost their openers for just seven with Mohammad Naim falling to McConchie and Liton Das stumped out to Ajaz Patel’s left-arm spin.

Ravindra cut short Shakib’s stay at the wicket before Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 16, and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who scored 14, took the team home.

The second T20 is on Friday with all the matches to be played at the same venue.