Bangladesh seal first T20 victory over New Zealand
Shakib Al Hasan made 25 as Bangladesh chased down their target in 15 overs to win by seven wickets
Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Twenty20 internationals, skittling out the Kiwis for 60 in the first match on Wednesday.
Shakib Al Hasan made 25 as Bangladesh chased down their target in 15 overs to win by seven wickets and lead the five-match series 1-0 in Dhaka.
But it was the bowlers who set up victory with Mustafizur Rahman taking three to dismiss New Zealand for their joint-lowest T20 total — the same score against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Chattogram — in 16.5 overs.
Skipper Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls scored 18 each while the rest of the batters failed to get into double digits.
Spinners Nasum Ahmed, Shakib and pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin took two wickets each.
Bangladesh, who bowled out Australia for 62 last month to seal the T20 series 4-1 in Dhaka, took down New Zealand for the lowest ever total against them.
In reply, Bangladesh lost their openers for just seven with Mohammad Naim falling to McConchie and Liton Das stumped out to Ajaz Patel’s left-arm spin.
Ravindra cut short Shakib’s stay at the wicket before Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 16, and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who scored 14, took the team home.
The second T20 is on Friday with all the matches to be played at the same venue.
-
Cricket
Bangladesh seal first T20 victory over New Zealand
Shakib Al Hasan made 25 as Bangladesh chased down their target in 15... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test...
The militants do not mind cricket, however, and the game is popular... READ MORE
-
Golf
EAGL Mini-Series 2 likely to be held in November
The Mini-Series 1 was won by the Mena Golfers Team READ MORE
-
Local Sports
AC Milan become Expo 2020 Dubai's official partner
Expo 2020 will take place from October 1 to March 31 and will be the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Dubai announces third dose of...
The booster jab is available only to immunocompromised people READ MORE
-
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and...
According to Dubai Customs, all incoming and outgoing passengers... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Photo from space shows UAE is ready to host Expo...
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre posts image captured by the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour...
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the ... READ MORE
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
News
Air India launches new weekly Indore-Dubai flights
1 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO monitoring 'Mu' variant among others
1 September 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla