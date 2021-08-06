Cricket
Bangladesh seal first series win over Australia

AFP/Dhaka
Filed on August 6, 2021

(Reuters)

Their first ever series win over their opponents in any cricket format.


Bangladesh beat Australia by 10 runs in the third Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Friday to seal their first ever series win over their opponents in any cricket format.

Bangladesh scored 127 for nine from their 20 overs with captain Mahmudullah hitting 52 off 53 balls. Nathan Ellis took a hat-trick on his debut for Australia.

But Australia again struggled to score runs and managed just 117-4, with Mitchell Marsh hitting the top score of 51.

Victory gave Bangladesh an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.




