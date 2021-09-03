Bangladesh earn four-run victory over New Zealand in 2nd T20
Bangladesh have taken a 2-0 lead in T20 series
Bangladesh overcame a brilliant 49-ball 65 not out from New Zealand captain Tom Latham to clinch a four-run victory on Friday in the second Twenty20 international and take a 2-0 series lead.
New Zealand needed six off the last ball of pacer Mustafizur Rahman but Latham made a single to bring the score to 137-5 in reply to Bangladesh’s 141-6.
Bangladesh won the opener of the five-match series by seven wickets, bowling New Zealand out for their joint lowest ever T20 international score of 60.
The visitors, however, fared better in the second game thanks to Latham, who came into the crease after openers Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell were removed in quick succession with New Zealand at 18-2.
Latham and Will Young appeared set to stabilise the innings but left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (2-29) got the better for Young for 22.
With left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed (1-17) and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (2-12) providing Shakib support, New Zealand found it tough to pace the innings despite Latham’s presence.
Nasum got the better of Colin de Grandhomme and Mahedi baffled Henry Nicholls with an extra bounce to further derail New Zealand’s innings.
Latham somehow managed to keep the team on track with support from Cole McConchie.
But a middle order collapse meant New Zealand still needed 19 runs to win from the last over.
Mustafizur, who struggled to get his line and length, gave New Zealand the edge when he delivered a beamer that went for boundary and gave New Zealand five runs.
With eight runs required in the last two balls, Latham failed to connect on both occasions.
Earlier, captain Mahmudullah made a 32-ball 37 not out to help Bangladesh post a decent total on this slow pitch after opting to bat first. Opener Mohammad Naim scored run-a-ball-39 and Liton Das added 33.
New Zealand countered through left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra, who dismissed Liton and Mushfiqur Rahim for ducks in consecutive deliveries.
Off-spinner Cole McConchie got the prized wicket of Shakib Al Hasan for 12 as New Zealand took the upper hand.
But Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan put up 32 off 22 toward the end to help the side propel past 140.
Ajaz Patel, McConchie and Hamish Bennett scalped one wicket each to complement Ravindra’s 3-22.
Bangladesh earn four-run victory over New Zealand ...
