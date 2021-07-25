Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to take T20 series
Shamim Hossain blasted Bangladesh to victory in a nail-biting finish as they chased down an imposing target to beat Zimbabwe by five wickets and secure the three-match Twenty20 series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Zimbabwe raced to their second highest T20 tally of 193-5 but Shamim powered Bangladesh over the line with four balls to spare with an unbeaten 31 off 15 balls as they scored 194-5 for a 2-1 series win.
It completed a sweep of the one-off Test and the three one-day international series between the two countries.
Zimbabwe looked to be in the driving seat as Wesley Madhevere scored 54 and Regis Chakabva 48 after they won the toss and elected to bat. Ryan Burl again contributed at the close of the innings with 31 not out off 15 balls.
Soumya Sarkar led Bangladesh’s chase with 68 off 49 balls before slicing Luke Jongwe’s delivery to long on but captain Mahmudullah weighed in with an important 34 and then Shamim came to the crease to finish it off with a blistering assault on the home bowling.
Scoreboard
Zimbabwe
T. Marumani b Saifuddin 27
W. Madhevere c Shoriful b Shakib 54
R. Chakabva C Shamim b Sarkar 48
S. Raza b Sarkar 0
D. Myers c Nasum b Shoriful 23
R. Burl not out 31
L. Jongwe not out 1
Extras (b1, lb7, w1) 9
Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 193
Did not bat: M. Shumba, W. Masakadza, T. Chatara, B. Muzarabani
Fall of wickets: 1-63 (Marumani), 2-122 (Chakabva), 3-125 (Raza), 4-146 (Madhevere), 5-175 (Myers)
Bowling: Taskin 2-0-28-0, Saifuddin 4-0-50-1, Shoriful 4-0-27-1, Shakib 4-0-24-1, Nasum 3-0-37-0, Sarkar 3-0-19-2
Bangladesh
Mohammad Naim c Jongwe b Muzarabani 3
Soumya Sarkar c sub (TK Musakanda) b Jongwe 68
Shakib al Hasan c sub (TK Musakanda) b Jongwe 25
Mahmudullah Riyad c Chakabva b Muzarabani 34
Afif Hossain b Masakadza 14
Shamim Hossain not out 31
Nurul Hasan not out 1
Extras (b5, lb1, nb2, w10) 18
Total (5 wkts, 19.2 overs) 194
Did not bat: Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Naim), 2-70 (Shakib), 3-133 (Sarkar), 4-150 (Afif), 5-187 (Mahmudullah)
Bowling: Raza 1-0-13-0, Chatara 4-0-27-0, Muzarabani 4-0-27-2, Myers 4-0-42-0, Jongwe 3-0-42-2, Masakadza 3.2-0-37-1
Match: Bangladesh win by five wickets
Series: Bangladesh win 2-1
Player of the match: Sarkar
Player of the series: Sarkar
Toss: Zimbabwe
Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)
TV umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
