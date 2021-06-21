Cricket
Bangladesh agrees to stage all 5 T20s vs Australia in Dhaka

IANS/Dhaka
Filed on June 21, 2021
Bangladesh Cricket Board has agreed to all requests from Australia. — AP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will stage all five T20 Internationals against Australia here in Dhaka after Cricket Australia (CA) demanded that its players would not prefer a second venue owing to the pandemic situation.

All the matches of the series, scheduled to commence on August 2, will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur area, although initially the BCB was not averse to holding a few fixtures in Chattogram, according to bdcrictime.com

However, following CA's demand, the BCB has agreed to all three requests and hold all the matches -- Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral T20I series against Australia - in Mirpur.

The BCB has also acceded to CA's demand to not allow any outsider inside the team hotel during the period of their stay, and that only individuals tasked with maintaining the bio-secure bubble should be allowed inside the hotel.




