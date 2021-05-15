Babar leading Pakistan team from the front: Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer advised PCB to be careful with regards to holding remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches

Zaheer Abbas believes Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam was leading the Green shirts from the front and says it is a great sign for Pakistan cricket.

Abbas, who scored 5,062 and 2,572 runs in 78 Tests and 62 ODIs, respectively, also praised Pakistan team’s performance and their star batsmen, Babar and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, during the recently concluded Africa tour.

“I watched the matches against South Africa and I can happily say that the Pakistan team is steadily rising in stature. Mohammad Rizwan has been batting really well. I didn’t expect him to improve his batting, in such a manner, in international cricket all of a sudden. Thankfully, we now have someone other than Babar who can support the batting department. If we can get two or three more batsmen like Rizwan and Babar, then our team will become one of the best in the world,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

“Babar is leading the side and is also batting really well. This a great sign for Pakistan cricket. A captain should lead from the front and Babar is doing exactly that,” he said.

Abbas, also believes that young batsman Haider Ali wasn’t able to perform well due to change in his batting position. “I think Haider Ali did well as an opener which is why he was selected for the national side but in international cricket he bats down the order. This change in batting position can unsettle players and that could possibly be the reason behind the dip in Haider’s form,” he said. “Being a young player, I don’t think he should have been dropped from the side. The batting coach should have worked with him with regards to batting in the middle order. We had high expectations from Haider which is why it would have been better to give him a prolonged run rather the dropping him from the side,” he said.

The former International Cricket Council (ICC) president, has also advised PCB to be careful with regards to holding remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches.

“Remaining PSL matches should only be conducted if the Covid-19 situation is under control. If not, then the league should be postponed. India also had to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to worsening Covid-19 situation, which is why we should be careful as well,” he said.