Babar hits half-century as Pakistan beat West Indies in warm-up match
Babar (50, 41 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) hit a fine half-century as Pakistan reached home in just 15.3 overs
Babar Azam was at his majestic best as Pakistan warmed up for the T20 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket win over West Indies in a practice match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday.
Chasing 131, Babar (50, 41 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) hit a fine half-century as Pakistan reached home in just 15.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman also made an impressive, unbeaten 46.
Earlier, West Indies batsmen struggled against the Pakistan bowling attack as the two-time T20 world champions were restricted to a modest score of 130. Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled well, but Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers.
Brief scores: West Indies 130 for seven in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 28, Kieron Pollard 23, Chris Gayle 20; Hasan Ali 2/21, Haris Rauf 2/32, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/41, Imad Wasim 1/6) lost to Pakistan 131 for three in 15.3 overs (Babar Azam 50, Fakhar Zaman 46 not out, Shoaib Malik 14 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 13; Hayden Walsh 2/41, Ravi Rampaul 1/19)
