Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli, becomes top ODI batsman
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has climbed to the top of the ICC's ODI batting rankings, overtaking India's Virat Kohli.
Azam has a rating of 865, while Kohli is at 857.
Who would you rate as a better batsman?— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 14, 2021
Read: Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli, becomes top ODI batsman | https://t.co/uTOb9VOF8h@babarazam258 @imVkohli @ICC
Babar had moved ahead of Kohli after his 103 in the first match of the ongoing series against South Africa. But, he slipped to second (five points behind Kohli) after scoring 31 in the second match.
However, after an innings of 94 in the series finale that earned him the player of the match award, Babar has once again leapfrogged the India captain, who has slipped from the No. 1 ranking for the first time since replacing AB de Villiers in October 2017.
Babar had started the three-match ODI series 20 points behind Kohli and finished eight points ahead of the India batsman, earning 28 points in the series in which he aggregated 228 runs.
