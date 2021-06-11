Australia's Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred
The launch of the inaugural edition was postponed last year due to the pandemic
Australia batsman David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have withdrawn from the inaugural season of The Hundred due to complications related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.
Both players have been named in Australia’s preliminary squads for the white-ball tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh, which clash with The Hundred’s July-August window.
“It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of Covid means there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome,” the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.
“Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to The Hundred showcasing world class cricket this summer.”
Warner and Stoinis had contracts worth 100,000 pounds ($141,680.00) and 80,000 pounds respectively with the Southern Brave for The Hundred, which is due to begin next month.
The ECB has invested heavily in the competition, which it hopes will attract younger audiences to the sport. Matches will comprise 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.
The launch of the inaugural edition was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
-
Cricket
Hundred experience will boost Indian women's...
The inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition begins in London on ... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Fixtures, kick off times, trivia. All...
Tonight, Italy play Turkey in the opening match of the world's... READ MORE
-
Cricket
We wanted to be ruthless, says Ngidi after...
Lungi Ngidi took 5-19 and Anrich Nortje 4-35 as South Africa bowled... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: A year late, Italy and Turkey play...
Italy will play Turkey in the opening game of the European... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan Budget 2021-2022: Live updates
Tarin, who unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How UAE green pass works for tourists
Tourists can register for Al Hosn with their Unified Identity Number... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,281 Covid cases, 2,234 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 225,651 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 8 ways to stay out of debt if you think your ...
Savings in bank accounts of UAE residents have increased from Dh10... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version