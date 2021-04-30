Australian Cricket Media Association donates $4200 to help India fight Covid-19

India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave, with the country recording more than 300,000 cases every day

In a heartwarming gesture, the Australian Cricket Media Association has come forward to help India fight the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cricket media association made a donation of $4,200.

“The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation https://covid.giveindia.org Please support in any way you can,” journalist Ben Horne wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran decided to donate a portion of his IPL salary to help people in India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scores of people have died, with many of them losing their lives due to acute shortage of life-saving equipment as hospitals have run out of beds.

Recently, Pat Cummins, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian fast bowler, donated $50,000 to help India fight the menace of the coronavirus.

Then Iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the Rajasthan Royals also made significant contributions.

And now Pooran announced on Twitter of his decision to join the battle.

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” Pooran wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings would also raise funds to provide oxygen concentrators across the country.

“To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona”. (With inputs from ANI)