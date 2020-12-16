Australia skipper expects Smith to play in first India Test
The hosts are already without another of their top batsmen, injured opener David Warner, for the day-night contest
Australia captain Tim Paine expects Steve Smith to be fit for this week’s first Test against India despite the sore back that prevented the world’s top-ranked batsman from training on Tuesday.
The hosts are already without another of their top batsmen, injured opener David Warner, for the day-night contest which starts at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Smith was forced to skip Tuesday’s training session but Paine said he thought his predecessor as captain would be ready to go when the first of four matches against Virat Kohli’s team gets underway.
“Dave won’t be there but we expect Steve to be there. Steve’s had a stiff back a number of times before and you do if you bat at training as much as he does,” Paine told reporters.
“His preparation has been very good (and) for him to have a day off yesterday might be a blessing in disguise.
“Yesterday was more precautionary ... come tomorrow, I think if he’s sore in the back, he normally gets through it and gets up and finds a way to score runs.”
Australia’s team for the first Test has been a matter of some conjecture after Warner’s groin injury threw a spanner into the works.
Paine, however, suggested the line-up, which will not be revealed until Thursday’s toss, would not feature many changes to the team for Australia’s last Test against New Zealand in January.
“I don’t think it will look very different to how we finished last summer,” he added. “We’ve had a settled team for quite a while now.”
That would indicate a middle-order batsman joining incumbent Joe Burns at the top of the order and Paine said Matthew Wade was one of several players who had put their hands up to open in place of Warner.
All-rounder Cameron Green is guaranteed to make his Test debut if he clears concussion protocols but Paine said Green would not be considered for the opening role.
“All things going well, Cam Green will make his Test debut tomorrow,” Paine said of the 21-year-old.
“We’ll be using Greeny more in that all-rounder spot, there’s no doubt about that. We want use Greeny in positions that give him the best chance to succeed and that means batting down the order.”
-
Cricket
Australia skipper expects Smith to play in first...
The hosts are already without another of their top batsmen, injured... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Abu Dhabi T10: Flower replaces Fleming as Delhi...
The team signed up former Zimbabwean captain Andy Flower as their new ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Shaw will open, Saha to keep wickets in first...
The flamboyant Shaw was under pressure from another young talent... READ MORE
-
Football
Huge demand for Maradona's signed shirts in UAE...
The death of Maradona has increased the demand for shirts and images... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai