- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Australia may go India's way, have more domestic teams
The dearth in the number of teams in Australia means that many of the talented and skillful players remain on the bench and don't get to play
Australia's premier domestic cricket competition, Sheffield Shield, could see additional sides in future if Cricket Australia adopts a recommendation made by one of its former captains.
At present, only six teams compete in Australia unlike India, where as many as 38 teams compete in Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy national tournaments.
The dearth in the number of teams in Australia means that many of the talented and skillful players remain on the bench and don't get to play.
"We can't afford for the bigger states to warehouse kids just because they might need them at some stage. I think that's dangerous," Greg Chappell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"If we were designing a structure from scratch now, we wouldn't design it the way we have got it. I think New South Wales (NSW) could possibly have a second team," he added.
Some of the best Australian cricketers belong to NSW.
Aussie Test side's bowling attack comprising Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are part of the team along with Sean Abbott.
NSW also has top Aussie batsmen like Steve Smith and David Warner.
"We need to disperse the talent a little bit more evenly, rather than having good talent sitting on the sidelines in Victoria and New South Wales when they could be playing really well."
-
Football
Atletico can clinch title with win and Madrid...
Ronald Koeman’s future as Barcelona could depend on the outcome READ MORE
-
Cricket
ICC considering expanding T20 World Cup to 20...
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in October-November READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli's training regime behind his superlative...
The players today are fit and fast READ MORE
-
Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah credits Shane Bond for his success ...
It is under Bond's guidance at the Mumbai Indians that Bumrah has now ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 23,115 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines bans travellers from UAE,...
The new rule covers all other passengers "with travel history to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE sends another 500,000 Favipiravir...
The aid comes on top of another 500,00 tablets of the life-saving... READ MORE
-
News
Indian consulate in Dubai issues new guidelines...
New instructions from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers