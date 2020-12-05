Australia bring in Lyon, fret over Finch’s fitness against India
The injury-plagued hosts will take a late call on Finch’s fitness after the skipper suffered a hip injury while fielding in Friday’s match
Australia strengthened their spin bowling by bringing in Nathan Lyon on Saturday but continue to fret over the availability of captain Aaron Finch in the two remaining Twenty20 Internationals against India.
Off-spinner Lyon replaced all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been released from the squad to play for Australia A, according to a Cricket Australia website.
Lyon has not played a Twenty20 International since a 2018 match against Pakistan in Dubai.
The injury-plagued hosts will take a late call on Finch’s fitness after the skipper suffered a hip injury while fielding in Friday’s series-opening defeat in Canberra.
Australia have already lost the services of spinner Ashton Agar (calf) and opener David Warner (groin) through injuries while quick Pat Cummins has been rested.
Speculation is rife over who would lead Australia should Finch fail to regain his fitness.
In the mix will be former skipper Steve Smith, who is eligible to captain the side again, after having served out a two-year ban on any leadership role following a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Australia and India arrived in Sydney on Saturday to play the two remaining Twenty20 matches on Sunday and Tuesday.
The teams will also play a fourth Test series beginning in Adelaide on Dec. 17.
-
Cricket
Australia bring in Lyon, fret over Finch’s...
The injury-plagued hosts will take a late call on Finch’s... READ MORE
-
Cricket
S. Africa-England ODI series to go ahead after...
The series was due to begin on Friday, but the match was called off... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Video: New Zealand swing leaves West Indies...
Only a stubborn century partnership by Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri ... READ MORE
-
Football
Marseille within a point of PSG in Ligue 1 after...
PSG are top on 25 points with Marseille a point behind and four clubs,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats, 2 firms fined Dh160 million for money...
The convicts, also involved in drug trafficking, have been jailed. READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews