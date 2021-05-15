- EVENTS
Aus IPL contingent may land in Sydney, BCCI to foot bill: Report
The Aussie players and members of the support staff, however, are still in Maldives as they seek return
The Australian cricket contingent that was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will return home within a day or two and quarantine in Sydney with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) likely to foot the bill for travel and quarantine.
The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison had announced last week that the flights to repatriate Australian citizens stranded in India will start from May 15, Saturday. The first flight carrying the Aussie citizens reached Darwin on Saturday, though many of them were not allowed to board it since they tested positive for Covid-19.
The Aussie players and members of the support staff, however, are still in Maldives as they seek return. They could return late on Saturday or Sunday.
According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, 'the Indian cricket authorities will foot the bill of the returning Aussies who are likely to quarantine in Sydney'.
As many as 38 Australians, including cricketers and support staff, had to quarantine in Maldives after departing India following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
