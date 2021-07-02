athGADLANG win 5th edition of Windmills-ICAP Cricket League 2021
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) are keen to stage the league at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium next year
AthGADLANG team won the fifth edition of the Windmills-ICAP Cricket League 2021 by beating BSA Knight Riders in the final.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) are keen to stage the league at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium next year. The tournament comprised of eight teams, was divided in two groups with each group containing four teams.
BSA Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Eagles, Kresscoopers Dubai United and athGADLANG qualified for the semifinal. The first semifinal was played between BSA Knight Riders and Abu Dhabi Eagles where BSA Knight Riders won the match. While the second semifinal was clinched by athGADLANG, beating Kresscoopers Dubai United, winners of the last edition.
While the final was won by athGADLANG after a tightly-fought against BSA Knight Riders.
Held every year in the UAE, ICAP Cricket League is organised by the members of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).
Out of 11,000 ICAP members, around 900 are based in the different emirates of the UAE. ICAP’s UAE chapter is the largest body of ICAP members outside Pakistan.
“We were fortunate enough to have a number of good sponsors for the event. The enthusiasm of the members who came to support us has been exceptional over the year. This cricket tournament unites our members, thus, we hold these cricket sessions every now and then. We are also maintaining all the SOPs as much as we can to ensure the safety of all the team members,” said Yasir Gadid, chairman of the UAE chapter of ICAP and managing director of athGADLANG.
“Chartered accountants (CAs) sit and work for long hours during the day and activities such as this is something necessary for the members to keep them physically and mentally fit and active. Due to good response, we intend to hold the next edition at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. We will have a longer league, where each team will play against the other,” said Gadid.
