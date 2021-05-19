- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Asia Cup 2021 called off over Covid-19 threat
De Silva said the Asian Cricket Council would soon make a formal announcement
The Asia Cup Twenty20 cricket tournament due to be held in Sri Lanka in June has been called off because of the worsening coronavirus crisis in the region, a top organiser said on Wednesday.
The tournament was already held over from last year in Pakistan due to the pandemic.
"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva told reporters.
He said the event might have to be put back until after the 2023 50-over World Cup because most teams have already planned schedules for the next two years.
De Silva said the Asian Cricket Council would soon make a formal announcement.
Coronavirus infections have spread rapidly across South Asia in recent weeks, with many nations banning flights from the region.
Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced a 10-day ban on airline passengers coming into the country.
However, Sri Lanka's national team is currently in Bangladesh to play three One-Day Internationals.
-
Global Sports
IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be ...
IOC chief Thomas Bach said more than 80 per cent of residents of the... READ MORE
-
Golf
Golf: Nick Tarratt appointed EAGL tournament...
The event will be held on The Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bowlers, Bancroft 'clear the air' over...
Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon issued a... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Afghanistan to play their first Test against...
The Afghans have had three wins and three losses in their six Test... READ MORE
-
News
Wild animal on loose in Dubai may attack out of...
The former head of Dubai Zoo believes the creature on the prowl is a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
After Tauktae, another cyclone to hit India's...
The low-pressure area to be formed in Bay of Bengal will be... READ MORE
-
News
New platform launched to help youth start...
The initiative was announced by the Crown Prince of Dubai on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Gems announces Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for...
Last week, the UAE had approved administering the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE