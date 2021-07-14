Ashwin warms up for England Tests with 6-wicket haul in county match
He will now join the Indian team camp that begins in Durham on July 15
Off-spinner R Ashwin got into groove ahead of India's five-match Test series against England next month as he took 6/27 to help Surrey dismiss Somerset for a paltry 69 in the second innings on the final day of a County Championship match on Wednesday.
Ashwin, who opened the bowling for the second time in the match, bowled 15 overs continuously as the opposition crumbled in 29.1 overs at the Oval.
July 14, 2021
Opener Steve Davies edged one behind as he went for a drive against a delivery that started outside the off-stump and turned further away.
No.3 batsman Tom Lammonby fell to a reverse sweep, as he ballooned one off a top edge for Rikki Clarke to take the catch.
Captain James Hildrith played back and was out leg-before.
George Bartlett also played on the backfoot and was bowled to to become Ashwin's fourth victim.
Ashwin, one of only three Indian spinners to take 400-plus Test wickets, then removed Roelof van der Merwe, caught at forward short-leg off an inside edge to complete his five-wicket haul.
The offie then removed No. 8 Ben Green with a flighted delivery that spun in and went past the batsman and hit the stumps.
Ashwin had failed miserably in the first innings as his 43 overs yielded just one wicket for 99 runs.
Watch all six wickets for @ashwinravi99 at The Kia Oval this morning, as Somerset were bowled out for just 69.— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 14, 2021
@DelhiCapitals @BCCI pic.twitter.com/4ybYW4dAno
The 34-year-old then failed with the bat in Surrey's first innings as he managed only a first-ball duck.
Ashwin is playing a one-off county game as a warm-up for the Test series beginning on August 4. He will now join the Indian team camp that begins in Durham on July 15.
-
Cricket
Ashwin warms up for England Tests with 6-wicket...
He will now join the Indian team camp that begins in Durham on July 15 READ MORE
-
Cricket
ICC tweaks World Test Championship points system
Cricket's governing body issued a statement saying the change was... READ MORE
-
Golf
The Open: Players face disqualification if they...
Each player is spending the week in a four-person bubble READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins...
The Slovenian extended his overall lead as he beat Vingegaard and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspension: Should stranded residents...
Thousands of residents are currently stranded in countries such as... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain passes...
Hussain had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment... READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days
Public parking would be free from July 19 to 22. READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel
The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between... READ MORE
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days