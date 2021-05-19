- EVENTS
Ashwin, Siraj and Mithali arrive in Mumbai ahead of England tour
The men's team will leave for the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England
The UK-bound Indian cricketers have started assembling in Mumbai. And the likes of Mithali Raj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar reached Mumbai on a charter flight.
The BCCI’s official handle tweeted pictures of these players flying to Mumbai and they captioned the post as: “First stop, Mumbai. #TeamIndia.
First stop, Mumbai #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Dieotl3GrF— BCCI (@BCCI) May 19, 2021
The men’s team will leave for the UK for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.
On the other hand, the women’s team will lock horns against England in a one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs.
The BCCI had made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.
“The players will be undergoing three RT-PCR tests at their homes, and once they return with negative results, they will be assembling in Mumbai on May 19. Everyone in the contingent will be undergoing 14-day quarantine in India before they leave for the UK on June 2,” a BCCI source said.
Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and they are likely to take the second jab in the UK.
