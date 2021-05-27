- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Archer targets T20 World Cup and Ashes, unlikely to feature in India Test series
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will review his progress next month
England fast bowler Jofra Archer will not rush his return from elbow surgery in case it affects his primary targets of playing the Twenty20 World Cup in India and the subsequent Ashes series against Australia later this year, the 26-year-old has said.
Archer underwent surgery on his right elbow on Friday and has been ruled out of England’s two-Test series against New Zealand starting next month.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will review his progress next month with the bowler looking uncertain for England’s five-Test home series against India in August and September.
“One thing I am determined about post-elbow operation is not to rush my comeback because my primary focus is to be playing for England in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year,” Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.
“Those are my targets. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home Test series against India — then fine, so be it. If I don’t, I am quite prepared to sit out the summer.
“The way I am looking at things is that I would rather miss a few weeks of a year so that I have a few more years in my career.”
Barbados-born Archer has been plagued by the injury since early 2020 and it kept him out of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).
“I just want to get this injury sorted once and for all and that’s why I’m not looking that far ahead or at dates for a return to action — because if I don’t get this right, I won’t play any cricket. Period,” he wrote.
“I am not going to do myself any good by coming back before I’m fully fit, so I will take my time and do what is best for me and my life.”
-
Cricket
Archer targets T20 World Cup and Ashes, unlikely...
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will review his progress... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh Test specialist Mehidy savours ODI...
Mehidy, known for his accuracy, took six wickets from seven matches... READ MORE
-
Cricket
They can't read deliveries from my hand, Patel...
Patel said that he never got frustrated despite not getting... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tokyo Games could lead to 'Olympic virus' strain, ...
Japan has pledged to hold a 'safe and secure' 2020 Olympics in Tokyo... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in...
These figures are much lower compared to the highs of over 3,000... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Teen driving without licence runs over 3 people,...
He fled from the scene after one of them was severely wounded. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,137...
As many as 225,957 new Covid-19 tests were carried out. READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai
The Sheikha Ali Mosque can accommodate up to 650 worshippers. READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa