Archer 'hopeful' of playing in IPL 2021 if it resumes

Archer was ruled out of the first half of the IPL

Rajasthan Royals’ England pacer Jofra Archer, who didn’t play a single game in the IPL 2021 due to an injury, is hopeful of featuring in the tournament if it gets rescheduled.

“If I did go to India probably would have home early anyway. Hopefully, if it (IPL) does get reschedule for this year, I will be able to go again. It was a hard decision not to go to India, it was really unpredictable, I could have gone but I don’t know how many games would I have played,” said Archer on Sussex Cricket YouTube channel.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out of the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

Earlier this week, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men’s team hinted that England’s centrally contracted players are likely to miss the remainder of the IPL 2021 wherever and whenever the tournament resumes.

Giles said England’s schedule for the summer is “incredibly busy” and the management wants to look after their players.

“None of us knows what a rearranged IPL looks like at the moment; where it’s going to be or when. But from when we start this summer against New Zealand, our programme is incredibly busy,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

“We’ve got a lot of important, high-profile cricket including the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. And we’re going to have to look after our players,” he had added.

Meanwhile, Archer made a comeback as he played his first-class match for Sussex since September 2018 on Thursday.