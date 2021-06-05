Anushka feels it won't be possible for Virat to not bring work back home, here's why!
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, beginning June 18
As India skipper Virat Kohli undergoes hard quarantine in Southampton ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, he has his strongest support system -- wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by his side.
Anushka uploaded a picture of herself standing on the balcony of the Hilton Hotel situated at the Ageas Bowl with a hilarious caption directed towards her husband!
Sharing a photograph of herself, where she is quarantining currently, Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium.”
Anushka can be seen wearing a cream sweatshirt and matching trousers.
The Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams departed for the UK on June 2 and after arriving in London, both teams moved to Southampton to undergo hard quarantine.
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, beginning June 18. While the women’s team will square off against England in one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T2OIs.
Virat and Anushka were blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. A few days ago, Virat during a Q&A session on Instagram spoke about why he and Anushka are not keen on sharing pictures of their daughter on social media.
“Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice,” Virat responded to a fan who had asked him to share a glimpse of Vamika.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Pataal Lok’ and Netflix movie ‘Bulbul’.
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup set to be shifted to UAE, Oman
Oman’s capital Muscat has been added as the fourth venue READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021's resumption suffers first casualty as...
KKR may also miss England captain Eoin Morgan, who leads the franchise READ MORE
-
Cricket
India may not be able to dominate like West...
Team can become unbeatable if it weeds out inconsistencies READ MORE
-
Football
Spain and Portugal play out entertaining stalemate
Portugal were indebted to keeper Rui Patricio, who denied Ferran... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,188 Covid cases, 2,150 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 246,510 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup set to be shifted to UAE, Oman
Oman’s capital Muscat has been added as the fourth venue READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How safe is air travel during Covid pandemic?...
Health experts urge travellers to follow safety measures in airports... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Over 34km of roads to come up in 3...
The project will serve Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South... READ MORE