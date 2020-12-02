Cricket
Another record: Kohli fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

AP/Canberra (Australia)
Filed on December 2, 2020
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot against Australia during the third ODI. (AP)

Kohli posted his 60th ODI half-century before feathering a catch to Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took the key wicket of Virat Kohli for 63 not long after the India captain became the fastest player to score 12,000 runs in one-day internationals as the visitors scored 302-5 on Wednesday in the last of three ODI matches.

India, which lost the first two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground, won the toss and elected to bat at Manuka Oval and hoped for a change in momentum. The visitors made up for a slow start with an unbeaten 150-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (92) and Ravindra Jadeja (66), a record for India for the sixth-wicket against Australia. The pair added 110 runs in the last 10 overs.

Kohli became the fastest player to score the 12,000 ODI career runs when he tapped Abbott to mid-off and took a quick single. Kohli achieved the feat in his 242nd innings, 59 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar.

The now-retired Tendulkar has the highest number of ODI runs with 18,426.

Kohli posted his 60th ODI half-century before feathering a catch to Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, a decision that went to the TV umpire after it was given not out on the field.




