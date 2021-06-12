Andre Russell hit on helmet in PSL, taken to hospital
He went for a pull-shot but misjudged the bounce as the ball hit him on his helmet
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was on Friday taken to a hospital here in an ambulance after he was struck on the helmet by a bouncer in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.
Russell -- who was replaced by fast bowler Naseem Shah under the concussion-sub rule -- had smashed two sixes off Muhammad Musa in the 14th over while representing Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United.
He went for a pull-shot but misjudged the bounce as the ball hit him on his helmet.
Though the West Indian decided to continue batting after being examined by a physio, he was out the very next ball, caught at third man.
Russell was seen being stretchered out of the dressing room to an ambulance during the first over of the second innings.
Chasing a target of 133 all out in 20 overs set by Quetta Gladiators, United's openers Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro smashed unbeaten 40 and 90 runs, respectively. United won the match by 10 wickets in 10 overs.
-
Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan banned for 4 games of Dhaka...
Shakib tendered an unconditional apology on his official facebook... READ MORE
-
Football
Can't compare myself to Lionel Messi: Chhetri
Chhetri scored a brace in India's 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the Fifa ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
'Massive surprise': Chetan Sakariya on his maiden ...
India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the three-match ODI series and ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Broad wants 'soft signal' abolished after New...
Broad felt he had been denied a wicket by the current Decision Review ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 101,234 Covid doses administered in 24 hours
People living in Abu Dhabi on expired residency or entry visas,... READ MORE
-
MENA
Covid-19: Haj 2021 limited to Saudi citizens,...
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Haj... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police issue 10,635 fines for Covid...
Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station calls members of the public... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates suspends passenger flights from Zambia,...
The suspension will continue until further notice. READ MORE