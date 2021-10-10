Afghanistan signs Andy Flower for T20 World Cup
The legendary Zimbabwean has been named the Afghanistan team's consultant
Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower has been named the Afghanistan team’s consultant for the Twenty20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.
Flower played 63 Tests and 213 one-day international matches for Zimbabwe from 1992 to 2003, then coached England from 2009 to 2014, helping them win the T20 World Cup in 2010.
He has also coached in T20 leagues across the world, including the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.
“Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup,” said Azizullah Fazli, the ACB’s new chairman.
The T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman from Oct. 17.
Afghanistan are in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand and two qualifiers. They will be led by Mohammad Nabi at the World Cup after star player Rashid Khan stepped down from captaincy.
