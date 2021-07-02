Cricket
Abu Dhabi Cricket sets new world record

Team KT/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 2, 2021 | Last updated on July 2, 2021 at 12.19 am
A general view of the Zayed Cricket Stadium. (KT file)

Over the 11-month season, ADC hosted 81 ICC-approved international matches


Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC), the UAE capital’s distinguished multi-purpose sports facility, has entered the challenging 2020/21 season record books having hosted more ICC-approved international matches than any other global operation, further cementing its standing as a world-leading cricket venue.

Over the 11-month season, ADC hosted 81 ICC-approved international matches, and, with the support of the Emirates Cricket Board, the UAE hosted a total of 123 matches – a combined tally unsurpassed by any other nation.

With rigorous Covid-19 prevention protocols in place, in partnership with the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority, Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and with the support of the Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi, ADC hosted the 2020 Indian Premier League, the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10, HBL Pakistan Super League 6 and international teams Afghanistan, Ireland, UAE, and Zimbabwe across Test, One Day Internationals, T20s and T10 formats.




