2nd ODI: Pakistan lose to South Africa despite Fakhar Zaman's stunning 193 off 155 balls
Pakistan lost the second one-day international against South Africa by 17 runs despite a stunning innings of 193 by opener Fakhar Zaman on Sunday.
Chasing 342, Pakistan (324/9 in 50 overs) kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Zaman (193, 155 balls, 19 fours and 10 sixes) kept alive the team's chances with a brutal assault on the home team players.
The aggressive left-handed opener, who was run out in the final over, ran out of partners as South Africa leveled the three-match series.
The next highest-scorer in the Pakistan innings was captain Babar Azam (31).
Earlier, newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma anchored a solid South African batting performance at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
In his second game as captain, Bavuma scored 92 as South Africa made 341 for six after being sent in to bat.
The South African innings was in dramatic contrast to their effort in the first match in Centurion, when they lost four wickets inside the first 15 overs, with Pakistan going on to win by three wickets off the last ball.
Early moisture in the pitch again made batting tricky but South Africa put together a succession of productive partnerships as conditions eased.
Quinton de Kock (86) and Aiden Markram (39) put on 55 for the first wicket before Bavuma and De Kock added 114 for the second wicket. It set a platform for Rassie van der Dussen to hit a blistering 60 off 37 balls as he and Bavuma put on 101 for the third wicket.
Bavuma was content to play the junior role in both century partnerships but kept the scoreboard moving in making his 92 off 102 balls. He hit nine boundaries before holing out to deep midwicket in the 47th over.
Despite two strikes in the closing overs by Haris Rauf, David Miller gave the innings late impetus with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls.
Fast bowler Rauf took three for 54.
