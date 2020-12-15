2022 Women’s World Cup schedule announced
New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the tournament
The rescheduled Women’s 50-over World Cup in New Zealand will start on March 4, 2022 with the final to be held on April 3, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
The tournament was originally scheduled for February-March next year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The same six cities and venues will host the 31 matches during the tournament, with Hagley Oval in Christchurch to host the final under the lights.
New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the tournament, with three remaining teams to be confirmed through a qualifying event in Sri Lanka from June 26-July 10 next year. — Reuters
Hosts New Zealand will take on a qualifying side in the opener in Tauranga while defending champions England, who won the previous event at home in 2017 by defeating India at Lord’s, are scheduled to meet Australia the following day in Hamilton.
The postponed tournament will continue to offer $3.89 million in prize money, up almost 60% from the last edition.
All eight teams will play each other in a round-robin format with the top four advancing to the semifinals.
-
Football
Difficult to see Pogba leave United in January,...
Mino Raiola had said last week the 27-year-old Pogba was unhappy at... READ MORE
-
Football
Zlatan calls on Milan to have the...
Despite turning 39 in October, Ibrahimovic leads the Serie A... READ MORE
-
Football
Messi salary unsustainable, says presidential...
Messi, who sought an exit from Barca, has less than seven months... READ MORE
-
Football
Klopp impressed by Mourinho’s revival at...
Klopp will pit his wits against Mourinho on Wednesday when Premier... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai