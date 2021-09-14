Launch of DSL season 9 announced

This milestone is a major move for the organisation on its mission to providing the best sporting ecosystem in the country

Wombats Sports Consultancy announced the official launch of DSL Season 9. This milestone is a major move for the organisation on its mission to providing the best sporting ecosystem in the country.

“We have come a long way in the past 7 years. What started off as a small group of people coming together to play organised game on the weekend, has blossomed into a multi-tier competition welcoming hundreds of players from across the emirates” says Omar Hayat, Director at Wombats Sports Consultancy.

“This year is particularly exciting for us as we partner up with our title sponsor Footprint Real estate. With their support we have been able to expand the league into a 3-tier format. Tier 1 will welcome all Division A teams with several very interesting match ups. Some of the best talent in the country will be competing for the title of DSL Champion. Tier 2 will cater to our semi-professional players. Tier 3 is for our amateur lovers of the game. The league runs from Sep 17 through to the end of November.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Footprint Real estate signed on as title sponsor.

IP confirmed as the exclusive provider of playing uniforms.

Confirmation of 39 teams across the three tiers.

“This is one of the biggest cricketing events of its kind in the country. Spread across the emirates of Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi our members will be joining us from far and wide. We intend to follow the UAE example of pursuing excellence in everything and become a case study of successful amateur sports management across the GCC,” said Omar Hayat.