Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL match?

-
Cricket
UAE likely to host T20 World Cup, BCCI official...
It would be the UAE. We're hoping again that it would be done by the... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
Hamilton backs social media boycott as sports'...
Uefa said it would stay silent across its platforms, starting at 1500 ... READ MORE
-
Football
Barcelona's shock defeat keeps La Liga title race ...
Lionel Messi scored his 33rd goal of the season, but they failed to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Suspending tournament not the answer,...
Three of his compatriots have cut short their IPL stints to return... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day