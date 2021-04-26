- EVENTS
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL match?
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in match 21 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Cricket
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals nick thriller against...
Medium pacer Avesh Khan takes three wickets after opener Prithvi... READ MORE
Football
Griezmann double fires Barca to Villarreal victory
Three goals in seven minutes before half-time saw Villarreal take the ... READ MORE
Tennis
Nadal saves match point to beat Tsitsipas for...
His 12 Barcelona victories are second only to his 13 Roland Garros... READ MORE
Global Sports
'Phenomenon' Pogacar wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege
The race marks the end of the Spring classics season with attention... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli