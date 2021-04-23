- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL match?
In the 17th match of the IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday.
To participate in the 'Predict and Win' contest, click here.
-
Cricket
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL ...
In the 17th match of the IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Local athletes' performance will raise UAE's...
The UAE sports sector has demonstrated its ability to overcome the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tennis: Nadal beats Nishikori to reach...
Nadal broke Nishikori twice in the decisive set READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Padikkal hits brilliant century as RCB...
The left-hander's majestic hundred gave the RCB an emphatic 10-wicket ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli