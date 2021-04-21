- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL match?
Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday.
To participate in 'Predict and Win' with KT, visit ipl.khaleejtimes.com
-
Cricket
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL ...
Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday. READ MORE
-
Football
Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super...
Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Delhi hold nerve to beat Mumbai by six...
Amit Mishra's four wickets and Dhawan's 45 help Delhi win tense battle READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Knight Riders hoping to rediscover...
The Knight Riders are very strong on paper, but they have had a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli