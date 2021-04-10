Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

IPL live score: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Team KT
Filed on April 10, 2021
Picture retrieved from @DelhiCapitals/Twitter

Delhi win toss and elect to field.

To catch all the live action from today's IPL match, click here.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/ipl-2021-exclusive-sanjus-personality-uplifts-the-team-says-mccrum-ahead-of-rajasthan-royals-opening-game macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 