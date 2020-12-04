Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive for Covid-19
The spinner travelled from his home of Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is set to play for Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Heat informed on Friday that Mujeeb is recovering from Covid-19 after testing positive during hotel quarantine in Queensland. He will remain in the care of the Queensland Health Department until he is cleared to link with the Heat for BBL 10 which starts December 10.
The spinner travelled from his home of Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week, the club informed.
Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concern for QC and the Brisbane Heat.
“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,” he said.
Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, said: “The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season. Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.”
Mujeeb, who is slated to play his third season for the franchise, bagged three wickets at an economy rate of 6.16 last season.
-
Cricket
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive...
The spinner travelled from his home of Kabul last week but reported... READ MORE
-
Cricket
SA-England ODI postponed after player tests...
The latest round of tests conducted on Thursday resulted in an... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan's training ban to continue as Covid...
Ten people among the 53-member tour party have tested positive for... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Nishikori keen to test himself against the best...
Nishikori spent 10 months on the sidelines after undergoing elbow... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews