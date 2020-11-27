1st ODI: Tons from Finch, Smith help Australia set 375-run target for India
Finch made 114 from 124 deliveries while Smith scored 105 off just 66 balls
Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith on Friday scored brilliant hundreds as Australia posted a monstrous 375-run target for India in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Finch made 114 from 124 deliveries with the help of nine 4s and two 6s while Smith scored 105 off just 66 balls -- an innings studded with eleven 4s and four 6s -- as the hosts posted 374/6 in their allotted 50 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Electing to bat, the hosts started off steadily with both Finch and David Warner taking their time to adjust to the pitch. However, once they got settled, there was no looking back as the pair scored 156 runs in 27.5 overs.
During the course of the partnership, Finch became the second-fastest Australian to score 5,000 ODI runs (126 innings, 11 more than Warner).
India got their first breakthrough as Warner got out against Mohammed Shami after playing a well-rounded 69-run knock, with the help of six 4s.
Brief Scores: Australia 374/6 (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, Glenn Maxwell 45; Mohammed Shami 59/3)
