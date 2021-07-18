1st ODI: India restricts Sri Lanka to 262/9
The new-look Sri Lanka team, missing a number of regular players due to Covid-19 disciplinary issues and injuries, got off to a good start
India restricted hosts Sri Lanka to a modest 262 for nine wickets in the first ODI here on Sunday. Deepak Chahar (2/37), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/52) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/48) played a key role in preventing the hosts from capitalising on playing first and posting an imposing total.
The new-look Sri Lanka team, missing a number of regular players due to Covid-19 disciplinary issues and injuries, got off to a good start as Avishka Fernando (32) and Minod Bhanuka Bhanuka (27) posted 49 for the opening wicket.
However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 262/9. Chamika Karunaratne was the top scorer with an unbeaten 43. A lot of players got into double figures but could not post a big score.
Brief scores: Sri Lanka 262/9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 32, Charith Asalanka 38, Dasun Shanaka 39, Chamika Karunaratne 43*; Deepak Chahar 2/37, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/52, Kuldeep Yadav 2/48).
