Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports

Covid-19: Simple rules to follow while participating in sporting activities

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 19, 2020

The Dubai Sports Council puts out a list of measures to adhere to.

The Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) rigorous health and safety protocols has already paved the way in attaining the approval of Dubai authorities for the return of spectators to sports events in the emirate.

Now, as a precautionary measure, DSC is urging people participating in any sporting activity to follow a list of safety protocols. In a tweet on its official handle, the sports authority has listed a few instructions keeping in line with Covid-19 safety guidelines. Below is the list suggested by DSC.

Get your temperature checked.

Avoid shaking hands with anyone.

Maintain social distancing.

Avoid crowds.

Use hand sanitiser regularly.

Always wear a face mask




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /article/20160106/ARTICLE/301069775/1049 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 