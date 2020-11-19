Covid-19: Simple rules to follow while participating in sporting activities
The Dubai Sports Council puts out a list of measures to adhere to.
The Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) rigorous health and safety protocols has already paved the way in attaining the approval of Dubai authorities for the return of spectators to sports events in the emirate.
Now, as a precautionary measure, DSC is urging people participating in any sporting activity to follow a list of safety protocols. In a tweet on its official handle, the sports authority has listed a few instructions keeping in line with Covid-19 safety guidelines. Below is the list suggested by DSC.
Get your temperature checked.
Avoid shaking hands with anyone.
Maintain social distancing.
Avoid crowds.
Use hand sanitiser regularly.
Always wear a face mask
Entertainment
