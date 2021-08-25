Covid-19: Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive in Jamaica, begins 10-day quarantine
"Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests," the Pakistan Cricket Board said.
Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tested positive for Covid-19 in Jamaica and won’t join his squad on their flight home Wednesday as he begins a 10-day quarantine.
All other members of the squad will leave Wednesday.
The PCB said it was in contact with Cricket West Indies and that it confirmed he “will be shifted to another hotel for a 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing.”
Pakistan won the rain-hit Twenty20 series 1-0 and drew the test series 1-1.
