Commonwealth Games: Australian swimmer breaks record for most medals ever won

28-year-old Emma McKeon won her 19th medal on Tuesday

By APP Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 7:46 AM

Australian swim star Emma McKeon became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday, winning the 19th medal of her career.

McKeon reached the landmark in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final in Birmingham - the final race of a pulsating night of action at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre - with Australia taking gold.

The 28-year-old now has a total of 13 golds, five bronze medals and one silver across three Commonwealth games.

