- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
BCCI in talks with West Indies board to advance start of CPL and avoid clash with IPL
The CPL is scheduled to get underway from August 28
The BCCI is trying to convince Cricket West Indies to advance the start of the Caribbean Premier League by a week or 10 days to ensure a seamless bubble-to-bubble transfer of players for the IPL’s resumption in the UAE come September. Suspended midway into its 14th season owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI on Saturday approved the resumption of the lucrative Indian Premier League in the UAE in the middle of September.
The CPL is scheduled to get underway from August 28 with the final to be played on September 19, while the remaining part of IPL is likely to be held from September 18 to October 10, not leaving the players with any time to settle down.
“We are in talks with Cricket West Indies. We are hoping that if CPL can be finished a few days in advance, it would help in bubble to bubble transfer of all players to Dubai and in time to complete the mandatory three-day quarantine,” a BCCI source, privy to the development, told PTI on Sunday.
If the BCCI and CWI fail to reach an agreement over dates, some of the biggest players could miss the initial few matches or may be the first half of the IPL.
The big names involved in both the T20 leagues are Mumbai Indians’ five-time IPL-winning influential all-rounder Kieron Pollard, the swashbuckling Chris Gayle, seasoned all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine and Trinidad and Tobago coach Brendon McCullum, who is also at the helm of affairs in Kolkata Knight Riders.
The upcoming edition will be the CPL’s ninth season and will feature some of the format’s biggest superstars from across the world.
-
Sports
BCCI in talks with West Indies board to advance...
The CPL is scheduled to get underway from August 28 READ MORE
-
Tennis
Panama hats, shades on as sunny French Open gets...
This year’s French Open welcomes up to 5,388 spectators a day READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pak bowlers need Amir's guidance: Akram
The 29-year-old Amir, who quit in December, 2020, is the most... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Wanted to play alongside Gavaskar and against Sir ...
Gavaskar retired a couple of years before Tendulkar made his debut READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June...
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Revealed: 5 most affordable areas to rent in Dubai
Rents start from as low as Dh14,000 per annum. READ MORE
-
Europe
Police seize Dh25 million in largest-ever single...
City police made the bust after noticing a man struggling to carry... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Special labels for parent-friendly offices...
Such workplaces can contribute to reducing parental stress and parent ... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced